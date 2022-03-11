Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,106. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

