CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.48

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.48 and last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 25715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $34,293.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,924 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 2,183.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

