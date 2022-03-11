CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Trading Up 12.5% on Earnings Beat

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.5% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 2,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 191,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

CMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in CareMax by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,702 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CareMax by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 164,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CareMax by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 802,648 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CareMax by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 112,182 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in CareMax by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 616,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 238,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

