CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Trading Up 12.5% on Earnings Beat

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.5% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 2,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 191,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.
CMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70.
CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)
CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareMax (CMAX)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.