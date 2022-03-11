CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.11. CareView Communications shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

About CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW)

CareView Communications, Inc engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L.

