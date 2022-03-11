Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) is Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies makes up about 2.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Carlisle Companies worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

Shares of CSL opened at $229.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $152.44 and a one year high of $250.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.42 and a 200 day moving average of $225.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

