Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up to $16.33

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.33, but opened at $16.94. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 121,327 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $79,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

