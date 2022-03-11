carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSXXY opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. carsales.com has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

