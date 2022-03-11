Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $105.20, but opened at $113.00. Carvana shares last traded at $118.20, with a volume of 20,948 shares.

Specifically, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.92 and a beta of 2.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after buying an additional 171,811 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Carvana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,222,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

