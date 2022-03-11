Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Sells $452,100.00 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.70. The company had a trading volume of 803,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,324. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.42. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.