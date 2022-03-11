Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Gap Up to $91.24

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $91.24, but opened at $94.90. Casella Waste Systems shares last traded at $91.43, with a volume of 1,262 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWST. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $132,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,891 shares of company stock worth $5,672,547 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,275,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

