CashHand (CHND) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 65.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One CashHand coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CashHand has a market capitalization of $2,475.82 and $42.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CashHand has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000961 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CashHand Coin Profile

CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 43,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,701,339 coins. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars.

