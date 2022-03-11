CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 240,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,290,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 89,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $0.90 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $125.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

