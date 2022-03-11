Casper Price Reaches $0.0607 (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $251.69 million and $7.93 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00045444 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.57 or 0.06620184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,546.02 or 0.99221326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00042053 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,722,681,859 coins and its circulating supply is 4,143,903,578 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

