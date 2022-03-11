Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.56.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,711. The firm has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.