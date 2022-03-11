CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) will report sales of $183.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.00 million and the highest is $183.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year sales of $762.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.90 million to $763.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $828.65 million, with estimates ranging from $827.60 million to $829.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,287,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

