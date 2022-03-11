CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CD Projekt stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

