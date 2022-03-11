Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.32

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $2.10. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 5,321 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright cut Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.78 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celyad Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93.
About Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD)
Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celyad Oncology (CYAD)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.