Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.32

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $2.10. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 5,321 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright cut Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.78 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celyad Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

