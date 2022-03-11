CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Update

CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENQ opened at $9.99 on Friday. CENAQ Energy has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

CENAQ Energy Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. CENAQ Energy Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

