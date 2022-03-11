Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on CELTF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

