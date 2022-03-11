Centrality (CENNZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $138.84 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00105294 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

