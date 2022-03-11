CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $130.07

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.07 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 123.65 ($1.62). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 144,593 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.28) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £359.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.12.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

