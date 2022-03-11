Centric Cash (CNS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $161,027.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000697 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

