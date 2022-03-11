Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.34 EPS

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $5.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.41 million, a PE ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 2.43. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $88.88.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEU shares. Roth Capital raised Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.
