Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 6,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 174,503 shares.The stock last traded at $51.11 and had previously closed at $47.49.

The basic materials company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEU shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $477,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,180,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1,019.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 107,177 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 543,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after acquiring an additional 105,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 91,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after buying an additional 70,635 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $696.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 2.43.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

