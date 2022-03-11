Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.13. Ceridian HCM reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,937 shares of company stock worth $2,059,659. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,032,000 after purchasing an additional 187,146 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,113,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,398 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,946,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,213,000 after purchasing an additional 48,560 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.08 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average is $100.89.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

