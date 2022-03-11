CertiK Price Reaches $1.12 on Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $79.30 million and $18.18 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002875 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046872 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.18 or 0.06587985 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,060.79 or 0.99927726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00041803 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 70,566,882 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

