CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CESDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

OTCMKTS CESDF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. 36,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,775. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

