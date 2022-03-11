CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Ashraf K. Malik Sells 5,033 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,602,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,371. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after buying an additional 387,547 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after buying an additional 722,745 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,707,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,439,000 after buying an additional 77,479 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

CF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.