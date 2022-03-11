CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Up 15.8%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) rose 15.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.13. Approximately 277,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 682,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.
The firm has a market cap of C$672.36 million and a P/E ratio of -39.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17.
CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)
Featured Articles
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.