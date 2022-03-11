CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Up 15.8%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) rose 15.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.13. Approximately 277,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 682,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

The firm has a market cap of C$672.36 million and a P/E ratio of -39.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17.

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

