Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.80

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.80 and traded as high as C$6.34. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.32, with a volume of 552,905 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Champion Iron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$253.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.8772063 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Champion Iron Company Profile (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

