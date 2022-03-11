ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $815.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $815.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $795.90 million and the highest is $836.00 million. ChampionX posted sales of $684.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $117,244,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,615,000 after acquiring an additional 179,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 946,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

ChampionX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.