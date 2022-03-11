Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.74

Shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.74 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 10.66 ($0.14). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 10.28 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,991,625 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of £81.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.74.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

