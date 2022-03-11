Charles Andrew Eidson Sells 29,983 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,904,386.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.73. The stock had a trading volume of 699,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,824. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,755,000 after buying an additional 304,641 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

