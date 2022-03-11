ChartEx (CHART) 1-Day Volume Hits $31.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $125,240.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.43 or 0.06590114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.69 or 0.99825446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042305 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

