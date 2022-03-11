Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Up 4.6%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $27.07. Approximately 77,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,782,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

CC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Get Chemours alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Chemours by 10.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Chemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Chemours by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.