Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.00. 1,555,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,470,910. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.