CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXAS traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.83. 13,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,431. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

