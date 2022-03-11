CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in NIKE by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 69,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 59,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,089. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.