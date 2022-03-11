CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AON were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 3.9% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in AON by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Shares of AON stock traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $296.72. 6,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

