CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10,971.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,691,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 387.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,222,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,755,000 after purchasing an additional 971,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,069. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.