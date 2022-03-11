China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Up 166.3% in February

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,900 shares, a growth of 166.3% from the February 13th total of 143,400 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 561,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in China Liberal Education by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

China Liberal Education stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. China Liberal Education has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $7.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.