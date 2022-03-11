China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Short Interest Down 68.1% in February

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
CMAKY opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. China Minsheng Banking has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.27.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile (Get Rating)
