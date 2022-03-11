China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, an increase of 177.6% from the February 13th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CHNR opened at $1.04 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating ) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.33% of China Natural Resources worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

