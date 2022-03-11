China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, an increase of 177.6% from the February 13th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of CHNR opened at $1.04 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About China Natural Resources (Get Rating)
China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.