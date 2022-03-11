Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 5.8%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 20,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,691,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 227,753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 713.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after buying an additional 4,475,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

