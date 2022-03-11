Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 13th. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.68, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

