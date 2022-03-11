CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. CHS has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $29.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About CHS (Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.