Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stake Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $215.18 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.70 and a 200-day moving average of $227.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

