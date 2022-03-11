CIBC Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$110.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$110.00 price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.00.

Shares of GRT.UN traded up C$4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$95.26. 275,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,785. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$74.87 and a 1-year high of C$105.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$96.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$96.29. The company has a market cap of C$6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

