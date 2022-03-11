CIBC Trims Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Target Price to C$50.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.12.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of Stella-Jones stock traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$38.93. The company had a trading volume of 134,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,753. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$37.69 and a twelve month high of C$54.09.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.