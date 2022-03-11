Ciena Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ciena in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ciena’s FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

CIEN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of CIEN opened at $57.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 246.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ciena by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

